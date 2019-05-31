NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot by state police on Bourbon Street while driving the wrong way down the street and refusing to stop.

Witnesses tell WWL-TV that the man was driving erratically and state police attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon Street, but the driver didn't stop.

At least one trooper opened fire, striking the driver, who was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to police.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.