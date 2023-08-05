Teen charged with murder after killing Arkansas man during carjacking

A grand jury in Tangipahoa Parish has formally charged Laddarrius Evans with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm and obstruction of justice.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — An 18-year-old who allegedly shot a man while trying to steal a car in the parking lot of a hotel has been indicted by a grand jury in Tangipahoa Parish.

Evans is accused of carjacking Mary and Paul Holt in the parking lot of the Red Roof Plus in Hammond.

Holt and his wife were checking out of the hotel and his wife had gotten into the car while he went inside an office to check out. Travis said surveillance video and testimony indicate that the suspect grabbed the driver’s side door of the car and forced Holt’s wife out of the car.

As he was trying to take off in the car, Travis said that Paul Holt came to the car and pounded on the window, forced open the driver’s side door and tried to get at the suspect who then fired. Holt was rushed to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

The stolen vehicle was located a few blocks from Evans’ home.