METAIRIE, La. — A 19-year-old driver was killed after fleeing the site of a hit-and-run crash on the I-10 in Jefferson Parish, state police said.

Kenner resident Jonathan Mejia was driving westbound on I-10 east of Power Boulevard when his vehicle struck another car, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Mejia reportedly fled the scene quickly, headed westbound. Police said further down the road, he veered off the roadway to the right and crashed into a light pole. Police did not say why he drove off the road.

He was killed in the crash despite wearing a seatbelt. Excessive speed was a factor in the crash, police said. Toxicology reports are pending.

Police did not say if anybody in the car Mejia hit was injured.