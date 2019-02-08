NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating three separate shootings overnight that left a 15-year-old boy dead, and a young girl and man wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 9-year-old girl was wounded in the first shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Cambronne Street in Gert Town. Police say two people were arguing in front of a door when one started shooting "indiscriminately." A stray bullet penetrated a door, striking the girl in the leg.

Paramedics took the girl to the hospital and she is in stable condition.

Minutes later, a second shooting was reported at South Rampart and Canal Streets in the Central Business District. Police say someone fired three shots at a 20-year-old man, striking him once. The shooter was reportedly arrested, but police have not released a name at this time.

The third shooting was reported after midnight in the 1700 block of North Rocheblave Street in the 7th Ward. Preliminary information from the NOPD said a 15-year-old opened a door after hearing a knock and was shot several times. The teenager's mother heard the gunshots and found her son lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspects in the third shooting drove away on a motor scooter.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.