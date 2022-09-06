Teenager killed in Algiers shooting; Video captures dozens of gunshots

The victim's uncle tells WWL-TV that a group of teenagers were hanging out on a porch when multiple people started shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — One teenager was killed and another wounded in a hail of gunfire Tuesday night in Algiers.

According to New Orleans police, a 17-year-old girl was wounded and a 16-year-old boy was killed in the shooting. Family identified the male victim as Cody Davis.

The shooting happened near the corner of Hendee Street and Wall Boulevard on the west bank of Orleans Parish around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Davis' uncle tells WWL-TV that a group of teenagers were hanging out on a porch when multiple people started shooting.

"When the shooting stopped, I come out and did not expect to see my nephew laying right there," he said. "Because I heard the kids screaming and hollering and they were all gone. Only one little boy was left out there, crying, his little friend. Laying on him, telling me, 'Uncle Mike, the guy was standing right there.'"

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting so far.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.