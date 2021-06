Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot, including a 16-year-old, in Algiers Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, just off General DeGaulle Drive.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, according to police. A second, unidentified victim was also wounded, but police did not have information on their injuries.