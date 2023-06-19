Three Algiers shootings over weekend leave two dead and teen injured

Investigators say at least two of them may be related.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating three shootings over the weekend in Algiers that left two people dead, and a teenager injured.

Saturday evening, Anita Davis was sitting outside her Tullis Drive home with her grandchildren.

She says suddenly, they found themselves in the middle of a gun battle between two groups of young people.

“Bullets coming from this way. Bullets coming from this way and we’re in the open field. I know you can see the open field. We’re right here. Bullets coming toward us. Bullets coming in front of us.”

They hit the ground and crawled to safety as bullets passed over their heads.

“That could have been my life and my two babies, innocent babies,” Davis said. “Somebody just shooting and don’t care.”

Saturday night, around 6:30, police found an 18-year-old man shot several times in the 4400 block of Woodland Drive in Algiers.

He died at the scene.

According to police, the shooting may be connected to a confrontation that began in the 5600 block of Tullis.

That’s where Davis and her neighbor Shannon Johnson live.

“They were all shooting at each other,” Johnson said. “There were two different groups. A good six to eight on each side.”

The gunmen shot up several vehicles on Tullis, including one belonging to Johnson.

We counted at least a half-dozen bullet holes in her blue Subaru.

Johnson says her 13-year-old daughter was walking their dog near the vehicle, when shots rang out.

"When I opened the door, she just fell into my arms,” Johnson said. “I thought she was hit. She just kept saying momma, I saw the fire. I saw the fire from the gun. He looked at me.”

About 40 minutes later, there was a second shooting down the street in the 4800 block of Tullis.

Police found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Johnson says the young shooters have been on social media, showing off their guns.

“They’ve still been posting on a social media site that they’re not going to stop until Tullis is a ghost town,” Johnson said. “So, where does that leave me?”

The teenager’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for suspects.

There was a third shooting in Algiers, Friday evening around 5:30.

A 28-year-old man was killed at a gasoline station in the 5100 block of General De Gaulle.