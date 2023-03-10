TPSO: Two men wanted after scamming elderly man, driving him to bank

After taking the money, the suspects took the elderly man back to his vehicle and fled the scene.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after an alleged theft by scamming at a local business on Monday.

Deputies say they responded to a call in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd for a complaint from a local resident.

When they arrived, an elderly man told them that he was confronted by two men who said they were from a different country and were in the area working with local charities. Investigators say the suspects convinced the victim to let them take him to the bank, where he took out a large sum of money. After the victim took out the money, the suspects took it from him.

After taking the money, the suspects took the elderly man back to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies have video surveillance of both suspects.