Sexual assaults reported on Loyola, Tulane campuses this week

NEW ORLEANS — Sexual assaults have been reported in residential halls on both the Loyola and Tulane campuses over the past five days, according to police departments at both schools.

Last Sunday, New Orleans Police said they took a report of a sexual assault that occurred in a residence hall at Loyola around 5 a.m. Police said the female student reported being assaulted in her residence hall by an acquaintance who is not a student at the school.

If you have any information about this, call LUPD at 504-865-3434 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

On Wednesday, Tulane Police said someone reported being sexually assaulted around 10:30 p.m.

An unidentified male followed the victim into the bathroom of Sharp Residential Hall, one of the student dorms on campus, ignoring the requests of the victim to not follow them, police said. In the dorm bathroom, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

According to a statement issued by TUPD, the victim and the male assailant were acquaintances. No description of the suspect was provided or released.

Police did not say if an arrest has been made.

“We at Tulane recognize that deciding to report sexual misconduct and choosing how to proceed are difficult decisions”, the school said in a crime alert, “We support all survivors of sexual misconduct during this decision-making process”.

Information surrounding the crime can be directed to Tulane University Police Department at 504-865-5381, or the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222.

