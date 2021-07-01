Two men injured in Seventh Ward shooting Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left two people injured Thursday.
According to police, they received a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Ave. at 6 p.m.
Reports said one man suffered gunshot injuries to the lower part of his body while another man had possible shrapnel wounds.
Both victims were transported to the hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
