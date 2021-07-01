Two men injured in Seventh Ward shooting Thursday

According to police they received a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Ave. at 6 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left two people injured Thursday.

According to police, they received a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Ave. at 6 p.m.

Reports said one man suffered gunshot injuries to the lower part of his body while another man had possible shrapnel wounds.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1600 blk of Elysian Fields Ave. Initial reports show one male victim with a gunshot wound(s) to the lower extremities, & a 2nd male victim w/possible shrapnel wounds. Both have been transported. No further info is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/JJ3gLA2W3e — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 1, 2021

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

