Two of three people killed in New Orleans apartment complex identified

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has identified two of the three people fatally shot inside a New Orleans apartment complex early Monday morning.

Three people - two men and a woman - were found dead following a shooting around 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street. The coroner's office identified the woman as 21-year-old Amaya Cornin and one of the men as 27-year-old Darrin Williams. Authorities say the identity of the third victim in this case remains under investigation.

According to the coroner's report, both Cornin and Williams died from gunshot wounds.

The New Orleans Police Department has released a video showing "persons of interests" in connection with the deadly shootings. The two individuals seen in the video are seen running away from the location after the shooting. They are wanted for questioning in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

New Orleans' homicide total for the year rose to 61 with the three deaths. The nonprofit watchdog group, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, said that as of Sunday, homicides in the city were up 43% over the year before and 97% compared with 2019.

