A Gentilly homeowner appears to have scared off a pair of burglars earlier this month by firing warning shot with his shotgun, video released by the New Orleans Polce Department shows.

NOPD officials say the attempted burglary took place around 9:30 p.m. on July 10.

Two people - described by the NOPD only as black males - reportedly forced their way into a home in the 5900 block of Chamberlain Drive. According to police, that's when the homeowner grabbed his gun.

He reportedly fired the shotgun at the ceiling in his hallway, spooking the two people away.

The video, shot from a security camera at the house, shows two men with blue baseball caps approaching the front porch. A loud noise can be heard as they make entry into the house and disappear from frame.

Less than a minute later, a loud bang - the shotgun blast - can be heard, and the two men run back out the door and away from the house as a fire alarm is triggered.

Police have not identified the two men seen in the video.