VIDEO: Man who was knocked unconscious robbed in Metairie

Surveillance video appears to show one of the suspects taking items from the unconscious man's pockets.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of suspects who knocked a man unconscious and robbed him in Metairie.

Deputies say they responded to the incident on May 28, 2023, at a business in the 2200 block of David Drive.

A group of three male suspects attacked a man in the parking lot of the business. The victim was severely injured, according to JPSO.

Surveillance video appears to show one of the suspects taking items from the unconscious man's pockets.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call our Fourth District Station at (504) 598-5940 or contact Crimestoppers.

JPSO asking for help identifying robbery suspects 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4