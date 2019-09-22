NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman in a gas station, both using wine bottles as weapons.

According to an initial report released by the New Orleans Police Department, the victim and the suspect were in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a gas station in the 300 block of South Broad Avenue, near the border of Mid-City and the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, around 1:40 a.m.

When the victim ducked into the gas station, police say, 52-year-old Walter Black and one of his friends followed her inside and "charged at her."

The victim reportedly grabbed a wine bottle and struck Black's friend in the face. Black allegedly picked up another bottle and swung at the victim's left arm, cutting her.

It's unclear if the bottle was broken when he allegedly attacked.

Police did not say if Black's friend, who was not named in the offense summary released to the media, was seriously injured in the fight.

Black was arrested by NOPD officers at the scene.