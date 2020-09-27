Woman fatally struck by two cars in New Orleans, one driver flees

Authorities did not give details about what happened next, only saying that a second car struck her shortly after the first collision.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a woman was struck by a car Saturday while stepping into the road, then struck by a second vehicle, which fled the scene.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Poydras Street, near the Warehouse District.

The female victim, who has not been identified, was stepping into the roadway when the first car hit her. Authorities did not give details about what happened next, only saying that a second car struck her shortly after the first collision.

The second car, described by witnesses as a silver hatchback driven by a woman, then fled down westbound Loyola Avenue without stopping to check on the victim.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died there from her injuries.

The woman's official cause of death will be determined by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

