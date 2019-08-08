A woman was shot on Chef Menteur Highway, setting off a chain of events that ended in a car crash that injured two more people.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a woman was shot in the thigh in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Old Gentilly Road.

Police are also investigating a car crash they say it related to the shooting where two more women were injured.

All three women are in stable condition, according to NOPD.

