Woman shot overnight on Pontchartrain Expressway

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting, but Thursday's incident is the latest in a rising trend of interstate gun violence in recent months.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot on the Pontchartrain Expressway early Thursday morning, police say.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. according to a tweet from the NOPD. It's unclear where on US 90 B West that the shooting took place, but it appears, because the NOPD is investigating the shooting, that it happened along the easternmost stretch of the expressway.

The Pontchartrain Expressway stretches from the Eastbank through Gretna and Terrytown down into Jefferson Parish.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and her condition is unknown.