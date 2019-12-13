NEW ORLEANS —

Days after Southern University at New Orleans officials announced they would suspend the athletics program, student-athletes are worried about their futures.

“The scholarship is a new window, a door of opportunity, you know?” said one student-athlete who asked not to be identified.

He spoke to WWL-TV as several other student-athletes looked on Thursday, but did not want his name used for fear of retribution from the university since he has yet to graduate. The other students declined to be interviewed because of the same concerns.

Interim Chancellor James Ammons, Jr. announced the university would suspend its athletics program amid mounting financial problems.

On Wednesday, Ammons released a statement that said in addition to budget cuts, he is working to increase enrollment and donations to try to get the university’s finances in order.

“We knew something was coming,” the student-athlete said. “But the school didn't tell us. We found out on our own.”

Many student-athletes at SUNO come from outside of the United States, especially on the award-winning track-and-field teams.

“We're not LSU, we're not Alabama. We're not the Crimson Tide. But if persons knew the talents that SUNO has and the heights SUNO could reach, they'd be blown away.”

That’s why they said they were saddened to learn about the sports programs being put on hold.

Student-athletes said they attend SUNO because of scholarships that help them pay for an education they might not otherwise afford.

“The biggest issue is some persons don't have other options,” the student-athlete who spoke to WWL-TV said.

Austin Badon, a former state representative who fought to keep SUNO independent from UNO when a merger was discussed, also once worked at SUNO. He said he understands that the university can't bleed money. But he's not sure cutting sports is the way to go.

“It sends a message to students that maybe this isn't the university that they want to attend. It just says that the university's in dire straits right now,” Badon said.

He added that much of campus life is centered around athletics and said that culture will greatly change when the teams go away.

Student-athletes worry the suspension of the athletics program could signal something bigger.

“Without athletics, I don't think SUNO can survive,” the student-athlete said.