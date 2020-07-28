x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

education

Xavier gets $20 million from anonymous donor, largest donation in the school's history

Xavier is known for its history of producing more Black MDs than any other institution in the United States.
Credit: AP IMAGES FOR XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA - Xavier President Dr. C. Reynold Verret delivers the Presidential address after being inaugurated as Xavier's sixth President at a ceremony at the Xavier Convocation Center, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Xavier University of Louisiana)

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University is the recipient of a $20 million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, the school announced Tuesday. Xavier said the gift is its largest private donation from an individual to date.

Xavier officials said the gift will allow the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university to expand scholarships, endow new faculty positions and make investments to sustain its mission.

“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important, not only at the university but also within our global community,” said university president Reynold Verret. “This gift will enhance the university's capacity to educate in the medical sciences, pharmacy, law, the arts, and the social sciences.”

Xavier is known for its history of producing more Black MDs than any other institution in the United States, as well as a host of federal judges, civil rights attorneys, artists, musicians, business leaders and elected officials.

The university will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025 and said Tuesday’s gift will help launch its new era of fundraising.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020