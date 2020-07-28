Xavier gets $20 million from anonymous donor, largest donation in the school's history

Xavier is known for its history of producing more Black MDs than any other institution in the United States.

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University is the recipient of a $20 million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, the school announced Tuesday. Xavier said the gift is its largest private donation from an individual to date.

Xavier officials said the gift will allow the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university to expand scholarships, endow new faculty positions and make investments to sustain its mission.

“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important, not only at the university but also within our global community,” said university president Reynold Verret. “This gift will enhance the university's capacity to educate in the medical sciences, pharmacy, law, the arts, and the social sciences.”

Xavier is known for its history of producing more Black MDs than any other institution in the United States, as well as a host of federal judges, civil rights attorneys, artists, musicians, business leaders and elected officials.

The university will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025 and said Tuesday’s gift will help launch its new era of fundraising.

