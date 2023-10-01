Beloved New Orleans drummer and musician Russell Batiste has died

He was a part of the legendary, local Batiste family and cousin to Jon Batiste.

NEW ORLEANS — Beloved New Orleans musician, Russell Batiste, has died at the age of 57.

His brother, Damon Batiste announced his passing in a social media post saying in part:

“It's a very sad day, I lost a brother, a friend, and a bandmate for life. We will share all details but remember fame and fortune mean nothing without having the ones that mean the most to share in your success.”

“At least I was by my brother’s side and thank God was not out of the country as my dad says. My brother will be missed by the world. Will give him the honor and glory he deserves. My family will issue a public statement once my parents give the ok. New Orleans has lost one of its very best true musicians who inspired so many.”

He says his brother died as a result of a heart attack.

“He never was interested in accolades and money,” Damon Batiste said. “He wanted to make the music right. Russell loved New Orleans more than anything. He just wanted to be at the Maple Leaf and Le Bon Temps Roule," told Nola.com.

This is how we Lived, Sharing Music to Kids and All. Posted by Damon Batiste on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Batiste was born into a musical family and started on the drums when he was four years old.

He joined The Batiste Brothers, a family band, at age seven.

During his teenage years, he began backing Charmaine Neville and joined the Funky Meters in 1989 laying down tracks with Papa Grows Funk, Vida Blue (with keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish and bassist Oteil Burbridge), and George Porter Jr. (bassist for the Meters) for years.

He also performed combinations with other classic funksters like Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Joe Krown, and Brian Stoltz.

As a solo artist, he leads his own band Russell Batiste Jr. and the Orkestra from 'Da Hood.