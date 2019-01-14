Louisiana SNAP food benefits for February are coming early.

According to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, SNAP recipients will receive their February benefits early due to the federal government's partial shutdown.

"Based on recent guidance from USDA FNS, most SNAP recipients will receive their February benefits early - on or before Jan. 20," a statement from the DCFS said.

Officials noted that these are not extra benefits and will have to last through the entire month of February.

"The federal government has alerted states that they can issue benefits until federal funds are no longer available," the release said. "It is unclear from the federal government when that will occur."