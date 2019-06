Gene's Po-Boys will serve its last sandwich this summer.

Eugene "Gene" Theriot, who founded the restaurant in 1968, said they will close at the end of July after selling the two story building.

According to Theriot, the building sold for much less than the $5 million asking price.

Condos will be put in its place.

Theriot said he urged his son to close up the shop when sales began to dwindle after Hurricane Katrina.