NEW ORLEANS – A local group of volunteers will head to the east coast Monday to start rebuilding homes that Hurricane Michael destroyed.

More than a handful of people with the group SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project, will be hitting the road Monday. The group plans on cleaning and gutting homes with major flood damage, treating the buildings for mold and working to rebuild.

SBP also plans on training other people in the affected areas on how to rebuild.

The non-profit was founded less than a year after Hurricane Katrina when a couple from Washington D.C. volunteered in St. Bernard Parish to help hurricane relief efforts. The founders saw how long it took to rebuild after a natural disaster and were inspired by the community’s determination to rebuild. Since then, the group has rebuilt homes for more than 1,500 families following natural disasters.

SBP volunteers are expected to pack up at 7 a.m. Monday.

