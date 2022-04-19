Boil water advisory issued for areas in Lower Lafitte

A boil water advisory has been issued for areas of Lower Lafitte on Jean Lafitte Blvd. located South of Shipyard St.
Jefferson Parish officials said its due to low pressure in the distribution system caused by a contractor boring a gas line that damaged the water main.
How to boil water during an advisory:
Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.
Healthy adults should take the following precautions:
Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.
Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.
