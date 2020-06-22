Businesses closing again as employees test positive for COVID-19

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant closed too after an employee tested positive Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Some businesses have announced they're closing temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19. Caffe Caffe on Clearview in Metairie just reopened Monday morning after closing because one of their employees tested positive.

"We said well, we have to close. It was just the right thing to do," said Caffe Caffe owner Lisa Beck.

There aren't state and local guidelines that specifically require businesses to close up shop if an employee tests positive, but they do have to let other employees who have been in close contact know so they can self quarantine.

Beck decided to close out of an abundance of caution.

"We just shut down for a week to let the entire staff quarantine," she said.

Professionals deep cleaned the cafe and they're now requiring customers to wear face masks when they order.

"We took a step backwards, not allowing dine in," Beck said.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant closed too after an employee tested positive Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we shut the restaurant down and asked all of our workers to get tested," said Caroline Kirkendoll, Chief Marketing Officer with Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant.

Several Hammond businesses are dealing with the same thing, announcing their closure to sanitize or because an employee tested positive.

"There's not a ton of guidance right now in terms of the steps an employer needs to take if an employee tests positive," Kirkendoll said.

After a deep clean and negative test results from other employees, Lucy's hopes to reopen Friday.

"So far, every single staff member came back negative, which we were expecting because of the steps we take," Kirkendoll said.

If needed though, they wont hesitate to close again if it means keeping their employees and customers safe.