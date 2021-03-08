CDC issues new eviction ban for areas with high COVID transmission

The CDC has announced a new eviction ban to help Americans who are behind on rent in areas with high COVID levels.

NEW ORLEANS — The CDC announced a new eviction ban Tuesday evening after the previous moratorium expired Saturday.

This new ban only applies to counties and parishes experiencing extremely high levels of COVID, like in Louisiana.

Billions of dollars in rental assistance was sent to states earlier this year. According to data from the state of Louisiana, more than 60,000 households have applied for rental assistance this year. So far, less than 11,000 have been approved.

"Unfortunately, that money has taken far too long to get distributed," Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of HousingNOLA said. "We need to get this money moving and the eviction moratorium will give us more breathing room."

President Biden spoke Tuesday afternoon ahead of the CDC's announcement with a message to local and state governments.

"We're urging them to distribute those funds to the landlord. I believe that would take care of a vast majority of what needs to be done to keep people in their apartments now," the president said.

The new ban is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing. According to the CDC, a surge in evictions would push people into crowded homes or shelters causing an even more concerning surge in COVID cases.

Orleans Parish First City Court Clerk Austin Badon said since Monday morning, 69 eviction petitions have been filed. That's on top of a stack of 400 waiting on his desk.

Badon supports the new ban, but says landlords need immediate relief. He said, "I hope that new procedures are put in place to expedite direct payments to landlords for back rent and rent through October."