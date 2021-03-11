Childred under 12 can now get Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana

“This is exactly the news we’ve been waiting to hear, and I’m especially glad that the best protection we have against COVID-19 is now being afforded to our children ages 5-11,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement. “I want to encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children’s pediatricians, get their questions answered, and to make an informed decision. This not only impacts our children but also their teachers, schools, friends, family members, and communities. The more people who are vaccinated the greater our opportunity to put this pandemic behind us. We know this virus affects children, and as adults, we have an obligation and responsibility to make sure they stay as healthy as possible, which includes making sure they are vaccinated against what has proven to be a virus that can cause severe illness and worse in people of all ages.