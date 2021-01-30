Coachella, Stagecoach 2021 canceled due to COVID-19

It's the second straight year the music festivals are being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision, made Friday, comes on the order of the head of the health department in Riverside County, California.

Coachella was scheduled for April 9-18, and Stagecoach was set for April 23-25. No makeup dates were immediately announced.

The order from Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, notes the Southern California county has had 266,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 3,000 deaths.

Although hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care are falling in California, they remain higher than at any time in 2020 prior to the holiday season surge, according to the COVID Tracking Project.