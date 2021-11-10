Louisiana reports 25 new deaths from COVID-19 since Thursday

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 456 people hospitalized with the virus across the state on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline as the state nears pre-Delta variant hospitalization levels.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 456 people hospitalized with the virus across the state on Thursday. The health department says 82 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have significantly declined after reaching record-setting levels in mid-August. On Aug. 17, the state reported a peak of 3,022 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There were around 300 hospitalizations in July before the Delta variant surged through the state.

The LDH reported 559 new cases and 25 new deaths since Thursday. In total, 14,321 people in Louisiana have died since the pandemic began.