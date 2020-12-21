Louisiana reports 65 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day increase since late July

Monday's new deaths mark the highest single-day increase in deaths since July 29.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported an additional 65 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Monday, the highest single-day increase in reported deaths since late July.

The average number of deaths in the state has continued to steadily rise since early November, mirroring similar increases in hospitalizations and new cases. On average, Louisiana has reported 37 new deaths each day over the last seven days.

Louisiana crossed a grim milestone over the weekend after reports that more than 7,000 Louisianans have died due to the virus in the nine months since the pandemic began.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Monday an additional 1,111 new cases of COVID-19. In total 7,107 people have died and 287,261 due to respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized across the state with the virus increased on Monday, but the rate of increase has mostly flattened over the last week. As of Monday, 1,590 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana and 174 patients require the use of ventilators.

