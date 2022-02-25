COVID rules in effect as Carnival rolls in New Orleans

“We’ve been to breakfast twice, dinner and everyone ask for your ID,” Ivan Sparkman from Dallas said. “I’m fine with that, 100%.”

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re Carnival Timing in New Orleans this year, a reminder of COVID mask and vax mandates are in effect.

Mardi Gras revelers are now parading into the city.

Despite the pandemic, there was plenty of purple, green and gold at Armstrong International Airport.

Friday, Carl Johnson and his wife flew in from Pennsylvania.

“I’ll just chew right through the mask to get to the crawfish,” Johnson said. “The boudin, it’s the same thing. It’s all going to go down.”

There is a COVID vaccination station and testing site available for visitors as they arrive in the city.

Rondell Jones, a native New Orleanian now living in St. Louis got his shot.

“It’s good to keep everybody safe,” Jones said. But it being mandated, it should be a choice, really.”

As revelers flock to Bourbon Street, COVID rules are in effect.

People attending most indoor events are required to wear masks.

They must also show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to get into bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Visitors gave mixed reports on how the mandates are being enforced.

“We’ve been to breakfast twice, dinner and everyone asks for your ID,” Ivan Sparkman from Dallas said. “I’m fine with that, 100 percent.”

Adele and Chris McCoy from the UK said it depends on where you go.

“We’ve had 50%, the time we’ve been asked, and we’ve shown our COVID pass and ID as well,” Adele McCoy said.

“It’s been a way of life in the UK for the last 6 months,” Chris McCoy said. “We’re just used to it.”

Fredrick Bell from Washington, DC said he’s yet to be asked for proof of vaccination.

“Probably problematic for the businesses, no doubt about it,” Bell said. “There’s some confusion too. We’ve seen messages from the CDC that it’s lifting mask mandates and people are probably a bit confused.”

Friday, groups of people wore masks as they strolled through the French Quarter.

"We’ve seen lots of evidence of people walking around on Canal Street and away from the crowds and still wearing masks, even in open spaces,” Chris McCoy said. “It’s very busy down here and you never know the vaccination status is of course in an open environment like this.”