COVID vaccine available for all K-12 teachers and school staff, some people 55-and-older

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all K-12 teachers and school staff, as well as people 55-and-older who have certain health conditions.

The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Feb. 22.

Here is who will be eligible:

Everyone 65 and older

Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19” Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down syndrome Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

