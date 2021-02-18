x
COVID vaccine available for all K-12 teachers and school staff, some people 55-and-older

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all K-12 teachers and school staff, as well as people 55-and-older who have certain health conditions.

The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Feb. 22.

Here is who will be eligible:

  • Everyone 65 and older
  • Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19”
    • Cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
    • Down syndrome
    • Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
    • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)
    • Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)
    • Sickle cell disease
    • Smoking
    • Type 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
  • All pregnant persons
  • Dialysis providers and patients
  • Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
    • Behavioral health providers and staff
    • Urgent care clinic providers and staff
    • Community care providers and staff
    • Dental providers and staff
    • Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
  • Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
  • American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
  • Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
  • Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
  • Law enforcement and other first responders
  • Louisiana Unified Command Group
  • State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
  • Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

