Data says Tulane University testing may be cause of high Covid numbers in New Orleans

Based on collected data, Asher said it's difficult to find out if what's happening at Tulane correlates to what's happening in the city.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Consultant and Data Analyst Jeff Asher, monitors the number of Covid cases in the New Orleans region.

"It's really hard to tell what is at the city at large and Tulane which is the tiny slice of the city," Asher said.

Based on the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health, so far there have been nearly 15,000 confirmed cases in Orleans Parish, with 605 deaths.

However, according to Asher no one has died in the last 7 days.

The New Orleans area is better off than other parts of the state with Covid cases.

"There's a huge outbreak in Monroe, you've seen bad things in Lafayette, statewide if anywhere you wouldn't want to be in New Orleans in March, right now New Orleans is in a better place than most of the state, " Asher said.

While numbers are going up in Orleans parish, Asher thinks the reason could be the number of tests Tulane students, staff are taking to make sure they're safe in the pandemic.

Asher said Tulane had an outbreak in cases right after Halloween.

Asher said if Tulane stops reporting tests because of fall break and a large portion of tests from the city are coming back positive, removing Tulane's data could make city look worse.

"It really looks like it's a mixture of both but until the students go away until the end of Thanksgiving it's hard to tell how bad of an outbreak we have," he said.