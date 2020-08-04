BATON ROUGE, La. —

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking you to keep the state’s fishermen in mind the next time you go to the grocery store or order takeout from a restaurant.

While many local businesses are struggling to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana’s fishing industry is still reeling from a tough year after the Bonnet Carré Spillway was opened multiple times.

Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopened the flood structure for an unprecedented third straight year. Col. Stephen Murphy says that if there aren’t any more big rains in the Mississippi River’s vast watershed, the spillway will be open for about 30 days.

“So when you go out and purchase food, please think about spending a few dollars on seafood caught and produced here in Louisiana,” Edwards said.

To find out where you can purchase local, Louisiana seafood, visit www.LouisianaDirectSeafood.com

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: CDC looks at changing guidelines to get asymptomatic people back to work

RELATED: Louisiana Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 600 dead but ventilators no longer set to run out

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

The Associated Press contributed to this report.