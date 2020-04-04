BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak has exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases.

That's according to the latest data from the state's health department.

Hospitals and health care workers are worrying if they’ll have enough people and equipment to meet the ever-growing demands of an epidemic expected to start overwhelming some medical facilities within a week.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released New Orleans regional modeling Friday that showed concerning projections.

The model indicated that even as many people are following Edwards' stay-home order, the rate of strict compliance remains too low to keep from daily surges in new hospitalizations that will strain the ability to care for all patients.

