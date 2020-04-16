NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the large annual music and food fest that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city has cancelled its plans to hold an event this fall, the organization Tweeted Thursday at noon.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, including musicians, fans, participants and staff - Jazz Fest 2020 will not occur this fall."

The announcement by the Jazz Fest officials comes just days after Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that she would recommend that the large festivals - including the Jazz Fest, Essence Fest and the French Quarter Fest - not hold their events this year.

All three of those major events had announced plans to move their events from Spring and Summer to the Fall, but as concerns over large crowds congregating in confined spaces continued to grow, Essence Fest and now Jazz Fest, have decided to wait until 2021 to try to have their events.

Fans of the events had held out hope that they would occur in some shape or form in the fall of 2020.

"This conclusion is made after much careful deliberation," said the statement from New Orleans Jazz Fest. "It takes something truly momentous to interrupt a 50-year New Orleans tradition as special as the festival, but we feel strongly that the most prudent course right now is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize."

The group announced 2021 dates as April 22-May 2.

In a note to Jazz Fest 2020 ticketholders, the group said 2020 tickets would be valid for next year's fest, but also said that those who purchased tickets will receive notification no later than April 22 regarding the refund process if they can't attend in 2021.