Louisiana sees more than 12,000 new COVID cases over Christmas

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is seeing "sharp increases" in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the virus surges through the state, the state's health department reported on Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Health said that 12,164 total cases were reported across the state in the four-day holiday weekend. That includes the 2,619 cases reported since Sunday alone.

The health department published new numbers on Monday even though it is a state holiday.

"Twenty percent of the tests reported since yesterday resulted in new cases," the LDH said. The health department said 99 percent of those cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes.

The largest shares of new cases are among 18 to 29-year-olds (27%) and 30 to 39-year-olds (21%). Forty percent of the new cases are from the Greater New Orleans area.

"Omicron is surging. Those who are not vaccinated are not protected," the LDH said. "Please take precautions as you gather and celebrate with loved ones this holiday season. Wear your mask, get boosted if eligible, work remotely if possible and limit your exposure to those outside your household."

Seventeen people have died in Louisiana since Dec. 23 due to COVID-19.

As new cases surge in the state, so are COVID-19 related hospitalizations. On Sunday, the LDH said that COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in one week to 450 patients due to the Omicron variant. About 80% of those patients were not fully vaccinated.

Healthcare workers say that they are seeing higher demand for COVID-19 testing. Doctors Urgent Care in Slidell had to stop accepting new patients at 11 a.m. Sunday because so many were waiting to be seen.