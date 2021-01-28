Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to ease

Wednesday was the first time hospitalizations have fallen below the 1,600 peaks set early in the pandemic since Dec. 21.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continued to decline on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since mid-December.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the total number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus disease across the state was 1,590, a net decline of 35 compared to the previous figures.

Wednesday was the first time hospitalizations have fallen below the 1,600 peaks set early in the pandemic since Dec. 21. The record-number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 2,069 set on Jan. 8.

The state health department also released new figures on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts in Louisiana. Another 39,477 doses of the vaccines have been administered since Tuesday. In total, nearly 58,000 people have received two doses (1.24% of the state’s population) another 281,519 have received at least one dose - roughly 6% of the state’s population).

Louisiana reported an additional 55 deaths due to complications from the virus. In total, 8,743 people in Louisiana have died since the outbreak was first discovered in early March 2020.

