Louisiana reports 3 more probable cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported three additional probable cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state on Wednesday.

The state health department said that two of the new cases involve individuals in the Greater New Orleans area. The third case involved an individual living in Acadiana who traveled internationally and did not require hospitalization.

The LDH said that the latest cases bring the total number of Omicron cases identified in Louisiana to 4 - including three probable cases and one confirmed. The first case was identified on Dec. 3.

“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is get vaccinated and get the booster.”

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people's levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

Scientists don't yet know how big a threat the omicron variant really is. Currently, the extra-contagious delta variant is responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and other countries.

But the omicron variant, discovered late last month, carries an unusually large number of mutations and scientists are racing to learn how easily it spreads, whether it causes illness that is more serious or milder than other coronavirus types — and how much it might evade the protection of prior vaccinations.

Pfizer's findings, announced in a press release, are preliminary and haven't yet undergone scientific review. But they're the first from a vaccine maker examining whether the booster doses that health authorities are urging people to get may indeed make an important difference.

