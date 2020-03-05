NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in June — but not in a courtroom.

The court has announced that hearings set for June 8 and June 9 will be conducted by video conferencing.

The docket on the court's website advises attorneys participating in the arguments to log in 30 minutes before each session convenes.

The court's news release says Supreme Court hearings have been live-streamed since 2007. But the use of video conferencing to hold oral arguments is a first for the state's highest court.

More Stories:

RELATED: Edwards: No disruption expected at upcoming legislative session

RELATED: Sweden says European Union investigating remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.