NEW ORLEANS — Your cell phone will sound an emergency alert this afternoon.

Louisiana will issue an emergency alert to all cell phones in the state Thursday to remind residents of the statewide stay-at-home order. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that the alert will be sent to the phones at 4 p.m. and will be similar to severe weather alerts.

Edwards said the decision to send the alert to all phones shows how seriously the state is taking the public health emergency.

"As you can see from our report today, it truly is a life or death situation," Edwards said.

Thursday, Louisiana reported 2726 new cases and 37 deaths from COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. In total, 310 people have died and 9,150 cases have been reported in the state since the outbreak began on March 9. More than 1,600 people have been hospitalized, of those 507 need ventilators.

Edwards also announced a new text alert system that sends COVID-19 updates from the governor's office directly to Louisiana residents. Residents can opt-in to receive these texts by texting LACOVID to 67283.

On March 22, Edwards issued a stay-at-home order that directs all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside their homes beyond essential needs.

What does a Stay at Home Order Mean?

YOU CAN

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

YOU SHOULD NOT

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.

For more information about Louisiana's stay at home order, click here to visit the governor's website.

