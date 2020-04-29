NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans said Catholic schools in the New Orleans area will keep their campuses closed for the remainder of the school year, in a statement sent to WWLTV on Wednesday.

The move comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the stay-at-home order to May 15, to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards announced that public schools would be closed for the rest of the school year April 14 — two weeks earlier.

The statement also said remote learning at the Catholic schools will continue, keeping with each school's respective calendars.

The Archdiocese anticipates school leaders will be contacting families with school-specific plans for closing the school year.

Families facing financial hardship when paying tuition should talk to school leaders about tuition assistance, the statement said.

