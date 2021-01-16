New Orleans Saint Will Clapp tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Sunday's game

Clapp, who has played in nine games this season, will be the third offensive lineman and the seventh player overall to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints interior offensive lineman Will Clapp will not play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a report from the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Sources say the NFL is monitoring the situation and said Clapp is doing fine as of Friday evening.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told the newspaper that contact tracing has not shown any high-risk close contacts.

"There's optimism this is isolated," said Pelissero.

It is not known if the New Orleans native is showing any symptoms.

Clapp, who has played in nine games this season, is the third offensive lineman and the seventh Saints player overall to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Previous players on the list were safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, running back Alvin Kamara, safety D.J. Swearinger, and -- after contact tracing indicated they were at risk -- running backs Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington and fullback Michael Burton, along with left tackle Terron Armstead and backup guard Derrick Kelly.

Clapp, a former LSU Tiger, wasn't listed Friday, but will likely be added Saturday ahead of the Saints home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.