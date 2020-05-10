Pence-Harris debate will include plexiglass shield for coronavirus protection

It will be the first debate since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

The Biden-Harris campaign requested a plexiglass shield for Wednesday's vice presidential debate, and the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to it. That’s according to a campaign aide with knowledge of the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The debate in Salt Lake City is the first and only meeting of the two vice presidential candidates.