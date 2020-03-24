HOUMA, La. —

A Houma woman is the latest victim of the coronavirus and now she fears her husband has it, too but testing still remains a challenge in Terrebonne Parish.

Michelle “Mimi” Foreman tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to stay in the hospital for days. Speaking to WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley via Facetime she says she was experiencing shortness of breath, fever and other symptoms before her husband, Charles Foreman, brought her to the hospital on Thursday.

“I know my body and I shouldn’t have distressed breathing when I’ve never had a problem. Had I not gone (to the hospital) I might not be here today,” said Michelle Foreman. “I couldn’t talk for 30 seconds without my breath barely coming out and the doctors at urgent care on Main Street in Houma refused to test us for anything except for the flu.”

The flu test came back negative so feeling out of options the couple rushed to Terrebonne General Hospital. Michelle was admitted for pneumonia. On Monday, her test results came back positive for COVID 19.

“They treated the pneumonia with clindamycin and steroids and they gave me breathing treatments which made me feel so much better in those three and half, four days that I was there.”

The Foremans are the owners of Mimi’s in Houma. The couple has been staying away from the restaurant because they both were feeling symptoms. Now, it’s completely shut down as Charles Foreman tries to figure out a way to get tested, too. They wouldn't test him at the urgent care and he isn’t sick enough to go to the hospital.

“I am just wondering what you have to do to fit the criteria to get tested?” said Charles Foreman. “Harvey Weinstein could get tested and he is in prison behind bars and I can’t get tested and I am dealing directly with the public.”

There are drive-thru testing facilities in Orleans and Jefferson but not Terrebonne yet. Michelle Foreman, who is now feeling better, says she is speaking out as a way to spark change.

“I am not emotional. I am not afraid, I am not sad. I am concerned about my community and my family.”

Drive-thru testing will be available in nearby Lafourche Parish starting Tuesday. It will be at the former location of Thibodaux Regional Women’s clinic from noon until 3.

