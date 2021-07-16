New Orleans man wins $100,000 Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine

The deadline to enter next week's drawing at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health announced the winners for the first Shot At A Million $100,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Friday.

The state's health department said 80-year-old Clement Dasalla, a resident of New Orleans, won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes. Also, 17-year-old Skyla Degrasse of Hammond won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

"All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Now more than ever, we need our people to be protected against COVID-19 and, thankfully, we have three safe and effective vaccines that will do just that. So, go get your first vaccine and then register at ShotAtAMillion.com. Together, we can end the COVID pandemic in Louisiana.”

WINNER, WINNER 🎉 Congratulations to Clement Dasalla & Skyla Degrasse for being our first Shot At A Million winners. They didn't just win money, they won the ultimate prize of protection against COVID-19. Roll up your sleeves and join them. https://t.co/UeQRsDqOyJ. #lagov pic.twitter.com/NnLtyPQcPr — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 16, 2021

Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win a $100,000 cash prize every week starting in July and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have gotten at least one dose are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Louisiana will hold three more weekly drawings. The deadline to enter next week's drawing is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 16. To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

As of noon Thursday, more than 720,000 Louisiana residents have registered for their chance at the COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Registration for the program will continue through July 31.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships.