Louisiana's Shot At A Million grand prize winner announced

The $1 million grand prize winner is from Bossier City, but three people in the New Orleans area won $100,000 scholarships.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health announced the final winners of the Shot At A Million COVID-19 vaccine lottery Friday.

Janet Mann, of Bossier City, won the $1 million grand prize. Also Emily Guillet, of Baton Rouge, Emma Fisackerly, of New Orleans, Gavin Harrington, of Rosedale, Jackson Page, of New Orleans, and MacKenzie Rigdon, of Metairie, were the final five winners of the $100,000 scholarship prize.

“Every winner is a shining example of Louisianans doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us, and I could not be more proud of or happy for all of them, from our first to our very last,” said Gov. Edwards.

Overall awards totaled $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Louisiana residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible to win a $100,000 cash prize every week starting in July and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of July.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who had gotten at least one dose were also eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

“The Department of Health congratulates all of our Shot At A Million winners and every person who has decided to go sleeves up,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “This campaign offered a fun incentive for people who decided to get the shot, and a way for us to continue to positively reinforce the benefits of vaccines throughout Louisiana. The vaccines are our most effective tool in beating COVID-19, and when we do, we will all be winners.”