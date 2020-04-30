NEW ORLEANS — We could all use a little sunshine right now and Lusher High School’s musical theater students are giving it to us with their version of Louisiana’s State Anthem.

Lusher students recorded “You Are My Sunshine” for Louisiana Fish Fry’s “Let’s Sing, Louisiana” project. For each video submission they receive of somebody singing the first verse to “You Are My Sunshine,” Louisiana Fish Fry will donate 100 meals to local food banks.

Here’s how it works. Upload your video to their website here, or post it on social media using the hashtag #LetsSingLouisiana and they’ll do the rest!

Eventually, Louisiana Fish Fry plans to combine all of the videos into one.

