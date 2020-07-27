Drew Brees' foundation announces $5 million donation for community health centers

The community centers will be targeted to neighborhoods with limited health resources, according to a news release issued by Ochsner.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health announced a $5 million commitment from the Brees Dream Foundation to support the creation of community health centers in underserved areas of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The donation comes as Louisiana has seen a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The community centers will be targeted to neighborhoods with limited health resources, according to a news release issued by Ochsner.

“Brittany and I are constantly looking to address the greatest needs of our Louisiana communities. The past few months have made us realize the importance of access to healthcare and we are committed to making sure every family can receive these critical services. We are blown away by the strength and resilience of Louisianians and our family is dedicated to removing barriers and supporting our neighbors today and for years to come,” said Drew Brees.