Mask rash shouldn't be taken lightly, dermatologists say

Mask rash happens when the skin is blocked and warm moisture is trapped against it.

NEW ORLEANS — As summer is getting underway, so are dermatologists’ warnings about sun protection. But there are some other skin issues that they are seeing now that their offices are back open for non-emergencies.

There are some new skin ailments dermatologists are seeing during this pandemic. One is mask rash. That’s because the skin is blocked and warm moisture is trapped. It’s treated with something parents are familiar with.

"And the reason that zinc oxide is recommended is because it’s very reminiscent of a diaper rash," explained Dr. Mary Lupo, a Board Certified Dermatologist who practices in New Orleans.

But there’s another cause of mask rash, the rubbing or friction is causing acne for some along the jawline. She advices treat that like other pimples and breakouts.

"...with a mild topical antibiotic wash and a mild retinoid and an over-the-counter product like Differin might be a good first step."

But there is a silver lining to mask wearing, and that is protection from photoaging.

"(It) is going to improve conditions like hyperpigmentation. It’s going to improve fine lines around the mouth and volume loss around the mouth and the marionette areas," said Dr. Lupo.

Dr. Lupo is also seeing what she saw after Hurricane Katrina. Patients craving a return to normalcy.

For some that means looking their best, which has a strong connection to feeling their best.

"The number one things we are seeing is that patients want their eyebrows and their eyes to look good because think about it Meg, this is what people see," Dr. Lupo said holding a mask up to her face. "And so we’re doing even more brow elevation and brow shaping and of course the frown lines."

That is because when people smile, even if they’re not happy, studies show your mood is elevated.

So Botox and other similar products are being used to relax those frown muscles as well as the forehead.

"That actually relaxes the muscle that pulls our mouth down into a frown and gives it a more upward tilt. There have been a number of studies that have shown how Botox for example, has antidepressant activity."

And that antidepressant effect is chemical in nature, not just from the cosmetic improvement you see in the mirror.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.